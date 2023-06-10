India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 4: Labuschagne Gone, Aus 147/5

Another day, another arduous task.

This has pretty much been the story for the Indian cricket team on all of the first three days of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, but Satuday, Day 4, could well be the most important day in the game. The dreaded, feared penultimate day is here, folks.

First things first, let us furnish a rundown of where we currently stand. After bowling out India for 296, Australia ended Day 3 on 123/4, with their lead currently being of 296 runs.

With Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease, with Alex Carey yet to arrive, Australia might opt for an aggressive batting approach, in a bid to score as many runs as they can in the first session.

From the baggy greens' perspective, it will be interesting to see at what stage do they call curtains to their innings, and ask India to bat again. The men in blue, on the contrary, will harbour contrasting ambitions, hoping to pick up wickets in clusters and bowl the Australians out very soon.

Shortly, we will know which of the two agendas will materialise. Watch this space, as we bring you all the live updates from Day 4 of the 'Ultimate Test.'