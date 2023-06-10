India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 4: Labuschagne Gone, Aus 147/5

India vs Australia live score and updates of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI, altered by The Quint)
India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
Australia ended Day 3 on 123/4, with a lead of 296 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja has been India's most influential bowler in this innings.
Cameron Green and Alex Carey are currently out at the crease.
Same old, same old!
Picking up the odd early wicket has not really been a difficult task for India in this game, with Usman Khawaja departing early in the first innings, David Warner in the second, and Marnus Labuschagne getting out very early today.
Yet, Rohit Sharma's bowlers have not been able to pick wickets in clusters, like the Aussies have done. Result? Cameron Green and Alex Carey are looking fairly settled. Australia are 147/5.
EARLY WICKET!
Exactly what Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and every Indian fan would have hoped for. Marnus Labuschagne did not trouble the scorers one bit today, failing to add to the 41 runs he scored overnight. Umesh Yadav managed to take the ball away from the industrious batter, getting an outside edge which was taken by Cheteshwar Pujara, albeit in not the most orthodox of slip-catching styles.
Australia are 124/5.
Right, then! The Indian bowlers are ready, or so it seems. Up against them will be a steep climb, with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green holding fort for Australia. One good session can help the men in blue get back in the game, but on the flip side, a solid first session could significantly increase Australia's chances of a win.
Huge couple of hours ahead.
The lead Australia currently have – 296 runs – is much higher than the highest fourth innings chase at the Oval, of 263 runs. Yet, it is quite clear that they will target at least the 400-run mark, if not more, with Justin Langer telling the broadcasters how the wounds of Rishabh Pant's miracle in the miraculous Gabba chase are yet to be healed completely.
Another day, another arduous task.
This has pretty much been the story for the Indian cricket team on all of the first three days of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, but Satuday, Day 4, could well be the most important day in the game. The dreaded, feared penultimate day is here, folks.
First things first, let us furnish a rundown of where we currently stand. After bowling out India for 296, Australia ended Day 3 on 123/4, with their lead currently being of 296 runs.
With Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease, with Alex Carey yet to arrive, Australia might opt for an aggressive batting approach, in a bid to score as many runs as they can in the first session.
From the baggy greens' perspective, it will be interesting to see at what stage do they call curtains to their innings, and ask India to bat again. The men in blue, on the contrary, will harbour contrasting ambitions, hoping to pick up wickets in clusters and bowl the Australians out very soon.
Shortly, we will know which of the two agendas will materialise. Watch this space, as we bring you all the live updates from Day 4 of the 'Ultimate Test.'
