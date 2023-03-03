In Photos: Head & Marnus Score Quick Runs, Guide Aus to 9 Wicket Win Over India

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Travis Head of Australia celebrate the victory in the third Test.
The Indian team in a huddle before the start of third day's play of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Rohit Sharma speaks to the team before the start of third day's play of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja off the second ball of the innings during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Marnus Labuschagne was the new man in to bat after the fall of Khwaja's wicket during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Travis Head of Australia accelerated the scoring in the 11th over as he hit Ashwin for a six and a four, during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Labuschagne and Head then hit Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary each in the 12th over of the chase during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
The ball was changed at the end of the 10th over and R Ashwin was seen speaking to the umpires frequently after seemingly unhappy with the new ball.
Travis Head of Australia plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Travis Head of Australia celebrate the win during the third day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Indian players greet each other after Australia win the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Travis Head of Australia celebrate the victory during the third day of the 3rd Mastercard Test Match between India and Australia held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on the 3rd March 2023
Australian and Indian players shake hands after Australia win the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on the 3rd March 2023.
Rohit Sharma (captain) of India walks back to the pavilion after India lose the third Test against Australia.
