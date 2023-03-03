Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Head Stars in Comfortable Chase as Australia Win by 9 Wkts

Australia reduced the deficit in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy to 2-1, courtesy of a nine-wicket triumph over India in Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium. Chasing a meagre target of 76 runs, the baggy greens did not face many issues as they crossed the victory line in only 18.5 overs, at the loss of a solitary wicket.

Despite having a low score to defend, the hosts were presented with a glimmer of hope when Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, scalped the wicket of Usman Khawaja in only the second delivery of Day 3. In an attempt to play the front-foot defence, the left-handed batter ended up edging the ball straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper KS Bharat.