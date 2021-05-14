Don’t Spread Rumours About My COVID Status: SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha

Sunrisers Hyderabad keeper-bat Wriddhiman Saha on Friday, 14 May, requested people not to give air to rumours that he was still COVID-positive, stating that his COVID status was still inconclusive as one test had come positive and the other negative.

There were reports claiming that the wicketkeeper-batsman had tested positive for the virus a second time. The veteran Bengal cricketer, who is in quarantine in Delhi and recovering well, tweeted:

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check-up, 2 tests were done; out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context."