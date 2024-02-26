WPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians at Top With 4 Points; All Team Standings

Season 2 of Women's Premier League started on Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians is currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. Out of 2 matches played so far, they have won both the games.
This season, the WPL format will remain the same, with the team that tops the table advancing straight to the final game and clashing against the team that emerges victorious from the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams.
Let us check out the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings below after Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match today.
WPL Points Table 2024
Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gujarat Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|U.P Warriorz
|2
|0
|2
|0
WPL 2024 Start Date
The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.
WPL 2024 End Date
The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.
