WPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians at Top With 4 Points; All Team Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians is leading the standings with 4 points.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Cricket
1 min read
Season 2 of Women's Premier League started on Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians is currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. Out of 2 matches played so far, they have won both the games.

This season, the WPL format will remain the same, with the team that tops the table advancing straight to the final game and clashing against the team that emerges victorious from the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams.

Let us check out the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings below after Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match today.

WPL Points Table 2024

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Mumbai Indians2204
Delhi Capitals2112
Royal Challengers Bangalore1102
Gujarat Giants1010
U.P Warriorz2020
WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

Published: 
