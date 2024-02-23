Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Points Table 2024: Position of All Teams in Women's Premier League Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Position of All Teams in Women's Premier League Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: Women's Premier League started from today, 23 February. Check points table here.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in Women's Premier League Standings.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in Women's Premier League Standings.</p></div>
The second edition of Women's Premier League commenced from today on Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Prior to the match, an opening ceremony took place, in which famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff graced the event with their amazing performances.

After winning today's match against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, Mumbai Indians is now at the top of the WPL 2024 Points Table with 2 points. The position of WPL teams in the points table is important for determining which teams will qualify for the final match of the season.

Let us check out the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings below.

WPL Points Table 2024

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Mumbai Indians1102
Delhi Capitals1010
Gujarat Giants0000
Royal Challengers Bangalore0000
U.P Warriorz0000
WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

