WPL Points Table 2024: Position of All Teams in Women's Premier League Standings

WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest position of all teams in Women's Premier League Standings.
The second edition of Women's Premier League commenced from today on Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Prior to the match, an opening ceremony took place, in which famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff graced the event with their amazing performances.
After winning today's match against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, Mumbai Indians is now at the top of the WPL 2024 Points Table with 2 points. The position of WPL teams in the points table is important for determining which teams will qualify for the final match of the season.
Let us check out the Women's Premier League 2024 Points Table and Standings below.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gujarat Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U.P Warriorz
|0
|0
|0
|0
The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.
The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.
