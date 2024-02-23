WPL 2024: Kartik Aryan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor Light Up Opening Ceremony

Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff led by superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan enthralled the fans during the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

The opening ceremony included five sizzling performances by Bollywood stars who took the stage in the stadium packed to the rafters as the WPL is being held in Bengaluru for the first time.

Each of the Bollywood stars presented one of the five participating teams.