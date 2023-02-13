WPL Auction 2023 UPW: Full Squad of UP Warriorz

WPL Auction 2023 UPW: UP Warriorz utilised their full purse to sign 16 players.
(Photo: BCCI)
UP Warriorz signed the least number of players (16) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, but they have packed their squad with a plethora of match-winners. Deepti Sharma was their most expensive pick at Rs 2.60 crore, while their costliest overseas purchase was English all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, at Rs 1.80 crore.
Here is their full squad:
Deepti Sharma
Sophie Ecclestone
Devika Vaidya
Tahlia McGrath
Shabnim Ismail
Grace Harris
Alyssa Healy
Anjali Sarvani
Shweta Sehrawat
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Kiran Navgire
Lauren Bell
Laxmi Yadav
Parshavi Chopra
S Yashasri
Simran Shaikh
