WPL Auction 2023 UPW: Full Squad of UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz signed the least number of players (16) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, but they have packed their squad with a plethora of match-winners. Deepti Sharma was their most expensive pick at Rs 2.60 crore, while their costliest overseas purchase was English all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, at Rs 1.80 crore.

Here is their full squad: