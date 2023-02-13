WPL Auction 2023: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana at RCB

Richa Ghose with the trophy after India's 2023 Under-19 Women's World Cup win.
17-year-old Indian wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL auction for Rs 1.90 crore, becoming their second most expensive player after they bought Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 crore.
Ghosh is a wicket-keeper who has explosive batting abilities as well and has played 30 T20Is for India so far, amassing over 400 runs at an excellent strike-rate of 134.27. Her ability to keep wickets also adds value to her stock as a player, which means none of the franchises would be willing to let go of an asset like her.
She was also a part of the Indian squad that won the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
