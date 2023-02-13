WPL Auction 2023: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana at RCB

Ghosh is a wicket-keeper who has explosive batting abilities as well and has played 30 T20Is for India so far, amassing over 400 runs at an excellent strike-rate of 134.27. Her ability to keep wickets also adds value to her stock as a player, which means none of the franchises would be willing to let go of an asset like her.

She was also a part of the Indian squad that won the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.