WPL Auction 2023 MI: Mumbai Indians signed 17 players.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians signed 17 players in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, utilising their maximum available purse of Rs 12 crore. They have announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the franchise, whilst their most expensive purchase was England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt.
Here is their full squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
Pooja Vastrakar
Yastika Bhatia
Amelia Kerr
Amanjot Kaur
Hayley Matthews
Chloe Tryon
Heather Graham
Isabelle Wong
Priyanka Bala
Dhara Gujjar
Humairaa Kaazi
Jintimani Kalita
Neelam Bisht
Saika Ishaque
Sonam Yadav
WPL Auction 2023 MI: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)