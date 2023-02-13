WPL Auction 2023 GG: Full Squad of Gujarat Giants

WPL Auction 2023 GG: Gujarat Giants spent Rs 11.95 crore on 18 players.
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Giants went all guns blazing to acquire overseas stars in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, with all of their three most expensive picks being foreigners. That being said, they also acquired the services of renowned Indian talents in the likes of Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol, spending Rs 11.95 crore on 18 players.
Here is their full squad:
Ashleigh Gardner
Beth Mooney
Georgia Wareham
Sneh Rana
Annabel Sutherland
Deandra Dottin
Sophia Dunkley
Sushma Verma
Tanuja Kanwer
Harleen Deol
Ashwani Kumari
Dayalan Hemalatha
Mansi Joshi
Monica Patel
Sabbineni Meghana
Hurley Gala
Shabnam Shakil
Parunika Sisodia
