IPL Auction 2023: Ashleigh Gardner Sold to Gujarat Giants for 3.20 Crore

The Australian all-rounder strikes at 133.62, which is better than most of her contemporaries. New Zealander Suzie Bates, who has the most runs in T20I cricket, has a strike rate of 109.28.

Last December, the Aussies beat India 4-1 in the five-match T20I series, and Gardner was one of the tormentors-in-chief at the Brabourne Stadium, which will host the WPL games. She smashed an unbeaten 66 off 32 balls with 11 fours and a six in the final fixture. Later, she also returned figures of 2/20 with her off-break bowling that included the wicket of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh.