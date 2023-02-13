WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Bag Shafali Verma for Rs 2 Crore

Indian captain Shafali Verma with the 2023 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup tropy.
(Photo: ICC)
Delhi Capitals seem to be building a young squad in the Women's Premier League auction, and have now bought Shafali Verma for Rs 2 crore.
The Indian Under-19 World Cup-winning captain joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the Delhi franchise, who also bought Meg Lanning for Rs 1.10 crore.
The 19-year-old is one of the most feared batters in women's T20Is at present and has already represented India in 51 T20Is, amassing over 1200 runs at an excellent strike-rate of 134.53. She is a dangerous batter at the top of the order and can take the game away in the blink of an eye.
Verma also led India to the title in the recently concluded Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup. She finished as the third highest run-scorer in the competition, with 172 runs coming off her bat at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 193.25.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
