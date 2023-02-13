WPL Auction 2023 DC: Full Squad of Delhi Capitals

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Auction 2023 DC: Full Squad of Delhi Capitals

WPL Auction 2023 DC: Jemimah Rodrigues was Delhi Capitals' most expensive purchase at Rs 2.20 crore.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Updated:

WPL Auction 2023 DC: Delhi Capitals spent the least money, but completed their squad.

(Photo: BCCI)

Delhi Capitals spent the least amount of money in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, but Rs 11.65 crore proved to be enough for them to complete their squad of 18 players. Batting prodigy Jemimah Rodrigues was the most expensive player for them at Rs 2.20 crore.

Here is their full squad:

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad

  1. Jemimah Rodrigues

  2. Shafali Verma

  3. Marizanne Kapp

  4. Meg Lanning

  5. Alice Capsey

  6. Shikha Pandey

  7. Jess Jonassen

  8. Laura Harris

  9. Arundhati Reddy

  10. Poonam Yadav

  11. Minnu Mani

  12. Radha Yadav

  13. Sneha Deepthi

  14. Taniyaa Bhatia

  15. Titas Sadhu

  16. Jasia Akhtar

  17. Aparna Mondal

  18. Tara Norris

Published: 13 Feb 2023,09:45 PM IST

