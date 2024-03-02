WPL 2024: Ecclestone & Harris Star in UP Warriorz’s Win Over Gujarat Giants

In reply, skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire gave UP Warriorz a decent start, raising 42 runs before Kiran was out in the fifth over, caught by Hemalatha off Tanuja Kanwar for 12. Healy, who struck seven boundaries in her 21-ball 33, departed in the next over, bowled by Kathryn Bryce, as she played an ugly swipe to a full and swinging delivery from outside off.

Chamari Athapaththu (17) and Grace Harris raised 36 runs for the third wicket and though UP Warriors lost two quick wickets again – Chamari was caught by Wolvaardt off Kanwar and Shweta Sehrawat bowled Meghana Singh for two – Deepti Sharma joined Harris in raising a half-century partnership as they propelled the Warriorz past the finish line.

Harris, who struck sixes off Gardner and Mannat Kashyap, completed her half-century off 30 balls and raised 53 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership with Deepti Sharma, who scored 17 not out off 14 deliveries as they saw their team achieve the target without any hiccups.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 142/5 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Ashleigh Gardner 30; Sophie Ecclestone 3-20) lost to UP Warriorz 143/4 in 15.4 overs (Grace Harris 60 not out, Alyssa Healy 33; Tanuja Kanwar 2-23) by six wickets.