WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana's 74 in Vain as Delhi Capitals Beat RCB by 25 Runs

Earlier, Shafali Verma scored her second successive half-century, her knock of exact 50 (31b, 3x4, 4x6) and Alice Capsey’s belligerent 46 (33b, 4x4, 2x6) helped Delhi Capitals recover from the early loss of skipper Meg Lanning to post a resounding 194/5 on being asked by Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first.

Shafali made the most of an early reprieve of a drop catch by Shreyanka Patil and took the charge against RCB, hitting Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine for a four and six.

Devine sent back Lanning for 11 (4x3) in the fifth over but Shafali found a willing partner in Alice Capsey, who pulled Devine for a four to get off the mark, as they built up a good partnership.