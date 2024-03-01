WPL 2024: 'Slight Adjustment In Mindset', Shafali Verma Reveals Her Secret Sauce

Shafali Verma, the Delhi Capitals’ opener, said the reason behind her making back-to-back fifties in the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), has been a slight change in her mindset about converting her starts into big scores.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Shafali smashed a 31-ball 50, laced with three fours and four sixes as the Capitals made 194/5, to comfortably secure a 25-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and go on top of the points table.

