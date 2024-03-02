WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Today

Everything about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match today
The two leading Indian franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be playing against each other on 2 March in Bengaluru. RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, entered the match following a 25-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC). On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, also came into the game after a 7-wicket loss to UP Warriorz (UPW).
Let's have a look at the Live streaming details of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of the WPL 2024 today.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of the WPL 2024 match be played?
The Women's Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on 2 March 2024, Saturday.
Where will the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?
The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
At what time will the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?
The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 Pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024?
The RCB vs MI match of WPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network channel in India.
Where will the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 be available?
RCB vs MI match of WPL 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.
RCB squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Ellyse Perry, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
MI squad: Harmanpreet Singh (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Shabnam Ismail, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
