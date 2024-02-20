WPL 2024: Blow for RCB & Gujarat as Kanika Ahuja & Kashvee Gautam Get Ruled Out

WPL 2024: RCB's Kanika Ahuja and Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam have been ruled out.
(Photo: BCCI & Instagram)
India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja and uncapped fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, also the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of Women’s Premier League (WPL), have been ruled out of the 2024 season owing to injuries.
The WPL Governing Council said in a statement that Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore in the WPL 2024 Player Auction, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.
On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Shraddha Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler as a replacement for Kanika. Shraddha has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.
Gujarat Giants finished last in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023. The side will open their WPL 2024 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 25 February. Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence their 2024 WPL season when they face the UP Warriorz at the same venue on 24 February.
