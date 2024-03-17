WPL 2024: Fans Erupt in Joy as RCB Clinch Maiden Title With 8-Wicket Win Over DC

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL 2024: Fans Erupt in Joy as RCB Clinch Maiden Title With 8-Wicket Win Over DC

WPL 2024 Final | Here's how fans reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's maiden WPL triumph.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

RCB batters Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024.

|

Image: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RCB batters Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024.</p></div>
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 17 March defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets, claiming their inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Choosing to bat initially, Meg Lanning's DC managed only 113 runs in 18.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana's RCB successfully chased down the target with three balls remaining.

Here's how fans on 'X' reacted to RCB 's triumph:

