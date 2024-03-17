WPL 2024: Fans Erupt in Joy as RCB Clinch Maiden Title With 8-Wicket Win Over DC

RCB batters Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana during the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Image: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 17 March defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets, claiming their inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Choosing to bat initially, Meg Lanning's DC managed only 113 runs in 18.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana's RCB successfully chased down the target with three balls remaining.
Here's how fans on 'X' reacted to RCB 's triumph:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)