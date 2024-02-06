Rejection Is My Motivation: Chamari Athapaththu Ready to Silence Sceptics in WPL

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lankan all-rounder and among women's cricket’s more accomplished players of this era, became the first player from her nation to play in Australia’s coveted Women’s Big Bash League, in 2017. Albeit, her time Down Under was far from memorable.

The first season saw her scoring 175 runs at an average of 15.90. Then in the 2019/20 season, she could only score 21 runs in the two opportunities she was provided with. The 2021/22 season, and the 2022/23 season, followed a similar theme – dull and humdrum.