WPL 2023: Healy, Ecclestone Compound RCB’s Misery as UPW Win by 10 Wickets

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets.
(Photo: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hunt for their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 victory proved to be an exercise in futility for the fourth consecutive time, as they suffered a ten-wicket victory against UP Warriorz, here at the Brabourne Stadium. After bowling Smriti Mandhana’s team out for a paltry score of 138 runs, Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz chased the total down with great equanimity, in only 13 overs.
Mandhana opted to bat first after winning the toss, and her team did manage to get off to a decent start as the first three overs produced 29 runs. However, the introduction of Rajeshwari Gayakwad resulted in the RCB skipper’s dismissal in the fourth over.
However, Devine was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone in the 9th over, with the dismissal proving to be a game-turning point. Kanika Ahuja could contribute only eight runs to her team’s cause before falling prey to Deepti, whilst a mix-up between Perry and Heather Knight brought about the latter’s downfall.
Shreyanka Patil, one of Bangalore’s rare sources of optimism this season, played a quickfire 15, while after a few subdued exhibitions, Perry was seen at her best as she took all but 35 deliveries to complete her half-century.
WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil's partnership was followed by another batting disintegration.
At 114/4 after 14 overs, it seemed that Bangalore were on course to breach the 160-run mark, only to experience another batting disintegration soon after.
Patil and Perry were dismissed in a spall of 11 deliveries, whilst none of the other batters could offer any resilience. Ecclestone ended up completing a four-fer, with Deepti supporting her with a three-wicket haul.
The Warriorz had an excellent start to the chase, with Healy and Devika Vaidya taking the attack to Komal Zanzad – the 31-year-old medium-pacer who was making her WPL debut. 55 runs were scored in the powerplay, of which 38 came from the skipper’s willow alone.
WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy remained not out on 96.
The 100-run mark was crossed in the 10th over itself, while it took the pair just three more overs to chase the total down, and subsequently, secure their second victory of the season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)