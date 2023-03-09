WPL 2023: Sneh Rana to Captain Gujarat Giants as Injured Beth Mooney Ruled Out

Gujarat Giants' WPL 2023 campaign has been dealt a heavy blow with skipper Beth Mooney being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury she picked up in the team's season-opener on Saturday.

The Australian suffered a calf strain while batting during Gujarat's chase in the match against Mumbai Indians on 4 March and had to be helped off the field. She did attend training on Tuesday but her full recovery and rehab is expected to take 4-6 weeks, according to the franchise, which rules her out of the tournament.