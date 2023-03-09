WPL 2023: Flawless MI Extend Unbeaten Streak With an 8-Wicket Triumph Over DC

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians breezed past Delhi Capitals in an eight-wicket triumph.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians recorded their third straight victory in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, and also became the only team to have remained unbeaten so far, courtesy of an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Having bowled the Capitals out for only 105 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chased the paltry total down without breaking a sweat – in only 15 overs.
Delhi’s skipper, Meg Lanning’s decision of batting first was not rewarding as Mumbai controlled the proceedings from the first over. The second over saw Saika Ishaque calling premature curtains to Shafali Verma’s knock, whilst Alice Capsey, who looked in decent nick in the previous fixture against UP Warriorz, could only add six runs to her team’s tally before a Pooja Vastrakar delivery ended her stay in the sixth over.
Natalie Sciver-Brunt’s third over helped DC in mitigating the pressure, with Jemimah striking three boundaries. The second blow for MI arrived moments later when Amelia Kerr conceded 14 runs in her second over, in a role-reversal act that saw Lanning matching Jemimah with three boundaries.
Just when the scales started to tip in the Capitals’ favour, Ishaque donned her ‘girl with golden arm’ cape for Harmanpreet’s side and dismissed both batters in the same over. It sparked a batting collapse, as the next over saw Hayley Matthews sending Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani back to the pavilion.
WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque donned her 'girl with the golden arm' cape yet again.
Wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia could only score four runs before losing her wicket to Wong, whilst Radha Yadav departed after scoring 10 runs. The cherry on the cake was applied by Matthews, who scalped Tara Norris’ wicket in the 18th over to wrap Delhi’s batting unit.
Unlike their opposition, Mumbai executed their plans with the bat to perfection, which helped them score 47 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wickets. It took nine overs for Delhi to have their first breakthrough, when Norris trapped Yastika Bhatia leg before wicket whilst the latter was batting on 41.
WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and Natalie Sciver-Brunt took MI safely over the finish line.
The former remained unbeaten on 23 runs from 19 deliveries, whilst the skipper had to score all but a 9-ball 11 to help her team cross the finish line, and subsequently, clinch a couple of crucial points which sees them holding onto the first place on the points table.