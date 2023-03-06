WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Details

WPL 2023 4th match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming details
(Photo: BCCI)
WPL 2023 LIVE Telecast: The new season of Women's Premier League began on 4 March 2023. The inaugural season of the Women’s premier League was a blockbuster with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants that was played in Mumbai.
This season, five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz will face on each other in a 23 days cricketing league. The five-team tournament will have a total of 22 matches and the final match will be played on 26 March.
The fourth league match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today.
While Harmanpreet Kaur led team Mumbai Indians registered a victory in their opener against Gujarat Giants, Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore were gunned down by Delhi Capitals over the weekend.
Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the 4th match of the WPL 2023 to be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians Squad - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Chloe Tryon
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad - Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Indrani Roy
When will the WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match is scheduled to be played today, on 6 March at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match be played?
The WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
At what time will the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will start playing at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 7:30 PM.
Where can the fans watch the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match live on television?
The cricket fans will be able to watch the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match on TV on the channel- Sports 18 Network.
Where can the fans watch the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match live online?
The cricket fans will be able to watch the WPL 2023 MI vs RCB match online on Jio Cinema App.
