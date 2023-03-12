WPL 2023: Unrelenting MI Extend Winning Streak With an 8-Wicket Triumph Over UPW

Courtesy of another thoroughly professional display of unsparing cricket, Mumbai Indians extended their winning streak in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with an eight-wicket triumph over UP Warriorz. Following a praiseworthy bowling performance which restricted the Warriorz to a score of only 159 runs, Mumbai’s batters chased the total down in only 17.3, and at the loss of merely a couple of wickets.

Opting to bat first, UP had their opening stand broken in the second over, with the undisputed find of the season, Saika Ishaque trapping Devika Vaidya leg before wicket.