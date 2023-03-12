WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy Advises Youngsters to ‘Enjoy and Embrace’ Challenges

It was an evening to remember on 10 March, at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium, as UP Warriorz’s captain fantastic, Alyssa Healy, cranked up the style and led the charge, helping her side register a thumping 10-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

Healy, who finished with the Player of the Match award, was in full flow, smashing 18 boundaries and a towering six during her 47-ball unbeaten 96. Reflecting on the stunning knock, the captain said, “I am delighted that we got the win and it was important for the UP Warriorz to defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Personally, it was great to get some runs under my belt and contribute. But I think as a whole, we played great cricket against RCB and I am really proud of the group.”