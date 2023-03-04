In Photos: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

The WPL 2023 will kick-off with the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians
The WPL 2023 will kick-off with the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians

Kiara Advani performs during the opening ceremony of the  2023 Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Sports, Navi Mumbai on the 4 March 2023

Kriti Sanon performs during the opening ceremony of the  2023 Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Sports, Navi Mumbai on the 4 March 2023

AP Dhillon performs during the opening ceremony of the  2023 Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Sports, Navi Mumbai on the 4 March 2023

