Would Love India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Final: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik termed Netherlands to qualify alongside Sri Lanka from Group A though he felt Ireland might find a way too. "We have got to remember they (Netherlands) have a couple of players who consistently play in England. We have Ryan ten Doeschate, we have Roelof van der Merwe -- these guys are going to pose a threat to any opponent. And more so in the league phase. You play just three games, you go wrong in one and then you are against it throughout it."



From Group B, Karthik identified Bangladesh to have the best chance apart from co-hosts Oman. "Bangladesh definitely has the best chance. They play spin well, they're a solid team. I'm pretty surprised they even have to play this to qualify -- that's how good they are. But if they have brought themselves here they've done something wrong over a period of time somewhere down the line. Bangladesh need to be very careful."



He added, "The qualifier is happening in Oman, the home team -- so they will have an advantage as well. Let's not forget they beat Ireland as well at the last (T20) World Cup so they're not a bad T20 team. They have a few good players. If you want me to put money, I would put it on Bangladesh and I would love to see Oman do well."

