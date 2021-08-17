Men's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule, List of Matches, Timings, Dates & Venues

ICC T20 world cup schedule
Image: ICC
After a long wait, the men's T20 World Cup is finally scheduled to get underway in October 2021. The tournament was slated to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the men's T20 World Cup 2021, which will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year. The qualifying will begin on October 17, and the tournament will begin on October 23 in the UAE.
The competition will begin with eight teams battling for the final four Super 12 slots. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are undoubtedly the two most powerful teams in the qualifications, but they were unable to immediately qualify for the Super 12.
On October 24, India will kick off its T20 World Cup campaign against arch rival Pakistan in Dubai. The Virat Kohli-led team will face New Zealand and Afghanistan on October 31 and November 3, respectively. According to the ICC schedule, it will play the top-ranked team in Group B on November 5, and on November 8, it will play the second-placed team in Group A.
Group 1 of the Super 12 appears to be the toughest, with Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies making up four of the six teams. The West Indies are the reigning T20 champions and they have both form and stats to back them up. Australia has not been in great form recently and will face stiff competition for a place in the semi-finals from the other teams in the group.
The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Sharjah. Muscat will not host Super 12 games.
Full Schedule of T20 World Cup:
Round 1
October 17, Sunday 3:30 PM, Muscat: Oman vs Papua New Guinea
October 17, Sunday 7:30 PM, Muscat: Bangladesh vs Scotland
October 18, Monday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Ireland vs Netherlands
October 18, Monday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka vs Namibia
October 19, Tuesday 3:30 PM, Muscat: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
October 19, Tuesday 7:30 PM, Muscat: Oman vs Bangladesh
October 20, Wednesday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Namibia vs Netherlands
October 20, Wednesday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka vs Ireland
October 21, Thursday 3:30 PM, Muscat: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
October 21, Thursday 7:30 PM, Muscat: Oman vs Scotland
October 22, Friday 3:30 PM, Sharjah: Namibia vs Ireland
October 22, Friday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
Super 12
October 23, Saturday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Australia vs South Africa
October 23, Saturday 7:30 PM, Dubai: England vs West Indies
October 24, Sunday 3:30 PM, Sharjah: A1 vs B2
October 24, Sunday 7:30 PM, Dubai: India vs Pakistan
October 25, Monday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: Afghanistan vs B1
October 26, Tuesday 3:30 PM, Dubai: South Africa vs West Indies
October 26, Tuesday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: Pakistan vs New Zealand
October 27, Wednesday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: England vs B2
October 27, Wednesday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: B1 vs A2
October 28, Thursday 7:30 PM, Dubai: Australia vs A1
October 29, Friday 3:30 PM, Sharjah: West Indies vs B2
October 29, Friday 7: 30 PM, Dubai: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
October 30, Saturday 3:30 PM, Sharjah: South Africa vs A1
October 30, Saturday 7:30 PM, Dubai: England vs Australia
October 31, Sunday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan vs A2
October 31, Sunday 7:30 PM, Dubai: India vs New Zealand
November 01, Monday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: England vs A1
November 02, Tuesday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: South Africa vs B2
November 02, Tuesday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan vs A2
November 03, Wednesday 3:30 PM, Dubai: New Zealand vs B1
November 03, Wednesday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: India vs Afghanistan
November 04, Thursday 3:30 PM, Dubai: Australia vs B2
November 04, Thursday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: West Indies vs A1
November 05, Friday 3:30 PM, Sharjah: New Zealand vs A2
November 05, Friday 7:30 PM, Dubai: India vs B1
November 06, Saturday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Australia vs West Indies
November 06, Saturday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: England vs South Africa
November 07, Sunday 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
November 07, Sunday 7:30 PM, Sharjah: Pakistan vs B1
November 08, Monday 7:30 PM, Dubai: India vs A2
November 10, Wednesday 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: Semi-final 1
November 11, Thursday 7:30 PM, Dubai: Semi-final 2
November 14, Sunday 7:30 PM, Dubai: Final
Published: 17 Aug 2021,04:01 PM IST