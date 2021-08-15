Afghan Cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Ask World Leaders to Help Country

With the situation in Afghanistan going from bad to worse with each passing moment, cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, worried about the state of affairs in their country, took to Twitter asking 'world leaders' for their support and not let their country go into 'chaos'.

Having taken over several provincial capitals in the last few weeks, the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday. Their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was in talks with the government for a peaceful surrender of Kabul, Reuters reported.

Keeping up with all the latest happenings, Rashid Khan, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, tweeted on Sunday, asking for peace in his country.

He has also been urging people to donate to his Rashid Khan Foundation and Afghanistan Cricket Association to help all those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.