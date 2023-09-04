Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After India vs Nepal Today

Take a look at the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament officially started on 30 August, in Multan. Host Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs. The Asia Cup tournament comprises six teams and they are split into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will have to face each other in the Super 4 stage. Everyone should note that while Group A includes India, Pakistan and Nepal, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The India vs Nepal match took place today, Monday, 4 September 2023.
It is important to note that India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be played today, Monday, 4 September. The match formally began at 3 pm IST and now it is time to take a look at the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table. One should know the details.
Both, India and Nepal belong to Group A. The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal on Monday was played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
As per the latest official details available online, India beat Nepal by 10 wickets. Now, it is important to note the top teams in the points table after the match today. With this win, India qualifies for the Super 4 stage.
You can take a look at the latest details here and stay informed about the top teams.
Here is the Asia Cup points table 2023 of Group A after the India vs Nepal match on Monday, 4 September:
Group A:
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|0
|4.76
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1.028
|3
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|-3.572
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)