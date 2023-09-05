India Squad for World Cup: Rahul & Surya Picked in 15-Member Team, Tilak Dropped

The 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced by team’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, at a press conference in Kandy, on Tuesday, 5 September. On expected lines, the team does not feature many tweaks from the squad that is currently in Sri Lanka, competing at the 2023 Asia Cup.

All fifteen players who will be seen competing for the title of world champions, are currently a part of the Indian 17-member Asia Cup squad. Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma, however, have been dropped from the team.