Women's World Cup: 'India Have The Chance To Create History,' Says Ian Bishop

Despite being the home team, cheered on by what promises to be a packed house at their fortress, Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, India are walking into the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup as the underdogs.

And, there is only reason for them to be termed so — their opponents, Australia. Of the 12 occasions where this competition has been held, Australia have won the crown on seven occasions. And there has been, but only three instances of Australia not qualifying for the final.