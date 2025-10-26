Australia Players' Molestation Accused Says He Wanted Selfie, Security Beefed Up

advertisement
Aqeel Sheikh, the accused in the case of molestation of two Australian female cricketers in Indore, pleaded his innocence by claiming he wanted to click selfies with the players, and hence chased and grabbed them.
On Sunday, 26 October, Sheikh was produced in front of the court, where a 15-day judicial remand was announced. The incident happened between 11am to 11:30am on Thursday, 23 October, at Khajrana Road in Indore. Walking to a café, two Australian players were stalked by Sheikh, while one cricketer was touched inappropriately.
Speaking to The Quint, Rajesh Dandotiya, additional DCP Crime Branch, Indore, stated:
On the ongoing investigation, he commented:
Sheikh, a 29-year-old resident of Azad Nagar’s Daulatbag Colony, is a repeat offender and has been behind bars on several occasions. Dandotiya shared his criminal record with The Quint, wherein it is mentioned that the ongoing case is his eleventh offence.
1. Breaking into a house, theft (Malhargunj)
2. Robbery (Sanyogitagung)
3. Robbery (Aerodrome)
4. Causing hurt, criminal intimidation (Bhairavgarh)
5. Attempt to murder, causing hurt, extortion (Lasuriya)
6. Illegal possession of intoxicants (Khajrana)
7. Consumption of narcotic drugs (Khajrana)
8. Causing hurt, taking firearm from police (Khajrana)
9. Theft (Khajrana)
10. Criminal conspiracy, robbery, causing hurt (Bhawarkund)
Working as a painter, Sheikh has been in and out of prison for over a decade. He has frequently committed crimes while on bail.
Vishvas Sarang, Sports Minister of Madhya Pradesh, condemned the incident and called it “shameful.”
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the aftermath of the incident across all venues. At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where Australia will be playing their semi-final contest against India, The Quint spotted a number of police vehicles cordoning the team bus of India and Bangladesh, who are playing at the venue on 26 October, during their arrival and departure. The pink police units — specialised in ensuring safety of women — were also spotted.