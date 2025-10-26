Australia Players' Molestation Accused Says He Wanted Selfie, Security Beefed Up

Aqeel Sheikh, the accused in the case of molestation of two Australian female cricketers in Indore, pleaded his innocence by claiming he wanted to click selfies with the players, and hence chased and grabbed them.

On Sunday, 26 October, Sheikh was produced in front of the court, where a 15-day judicial remand was announced. The incident happened between 11am to 11:30am on Thursday, 23 October, at Khajrana Road in Indore. Walking to a café, two Australian players were stalked by Sheikh, while one cricketer was touched inappropriately.

Speaking to The Quint, Rajesh Dandotiya, additional DCP Crime Branch, Indore, stated: