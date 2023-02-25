Women’s T20 WC 2023: Richa Ghosh Nominated for Player of the Tournament Award

3 Aussies, 2 South Africans in the Shortlist

The three Australians on the list are Meg Lanning (139 runs), Alyssa Healy (171 runs) and Ash Gardner (81 runs, nine wickets).

Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs) and Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets) are the two players from England to make the shortlist, while openers Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs) and Tazmin Brits (176 runs) are the two Proteas players to be nominated for the award.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (130 runs, four wickets) is the ninth player on the shortlist.

The Women's T20 World Cup will conclude on Sunday with hosts South Africa taking on defending champions Australia in the final. The Player of the Tournament will be revealed after the final on Sunday.