Women’s T20 WC 2023: Richa Ghosh Nominated for Player of the Tournament Award

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is the lone Indian among the nine players shortlisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
The right-handed batter Ghosh had scored 136 runs at an average of 68 as India reached the semifinals before losing to defending champions Australia.
Ghosh was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and scored at a strike rate greater than 130 that further displayed her attacking prowess.
The others on the shortlist include three from Australia, who dominate the shortlist, two players each from England and South Africa and one from West Indies. Cricket fans from around the world now get a chance to vote and decide the winner.
The three Australians on the list are Meg Lanning (139 runs), Alyssa Healy (171 runs) and Ash Gardner (81 runs, nine wickets).
Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs) and Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets) are the two players from England to make the shortlist, while openers Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs) and Tazmin Brits (176 runs) are the two Proteas players to be nominated for the award.
West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (130 runs, four wickets) is the ninth player on the shortlist.
The Women's T20 World Cup will conclude on Sunday with hosts South Africa taking on defending champions Australia in the final. The Player of the Tournament will be revealed after the final on Sunday.
