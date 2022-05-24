Women’s T20: Shafali, Wolvaardt Lead Velocity to 7-Wicket Win Over Supernovas

Fantastic fifties by Shafali Verma (51 off 33) and Laura Wolvaardt (51 off 35) led Velocity to seven-wicket win over Supernovas in the second game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 151 runs, Shafali played a solid start at the top while Wolvaardt finished off the chase with ease.

Put into bat first, Supernovas were off to a horrible start as they slipped to 18 for 3 in the opening four overs. Priya Punia fell to Kate Cross, who also accounted for Harleen Deol while Deandra Dottin too failed to get going and was the third to fall on the bowling off Deepti Sharma as Supernovas were left on shaky ground.