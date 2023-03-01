Pathbreaking Pakistan Cricket Captain Bismah Maroof Steps Down

Bismah's decision to step down as skipper comes right after the conclusion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, in South Africa, where Pakistan had a disappointing outing, losing three of their four group stage matches.

“With the new ICC Women’s Championship cycle in its initial stages and the 2024 T20 World Cup more than a year away, I think this is the right time for me to step down and help so we have a smooth transition.

“I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team,” said Bismah in the press note shared by the PCB.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi on Wednesday accepted Bismah's resignation.

"I have accepted the resignation of @maroof_bismah Captain of Pakistan Women's National Team. She wants to make way for a younger colleague. But happily, she will continue to play for Pakistan and bring laurels for her country," Sethi tweeted.