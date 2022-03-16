Women's ODI World Cup: India Bowled Out for 134 by England, Charlie Picks 4/23

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 35.
(Photo: ICC)
A commanding 155-run victory over West Indies over the weekend but the Indian women's cricket team have been dealt a major blow by being bundled out for 134 by England in their fourth group stage match of the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup.
England, the defending champions, were placed second last in the standings coming into this match, having lost all three of their outings so far in the tournament. A career-best 4/23 from Charlie Dean with a near-perfect outing in the field saw India in deep trouble with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 35.
The toss this morning was won by England skipper Heather Knight who put an unchanged India into bat first.
The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia scored 18 before Anya Shrubsole opened her account in the fourth over. Bhatia, who has been picked ahead of Shafali Verma, out on 8. Skipper Mithali Raj was the next player in and her below par run of form in the tournament continued as she got out for another single digit score (1) after facing just five deliveries. India were down to 25/2 in 5.3 overs and England managed to pick another big wicket two overs later, with Deepti Sharma getting run out on a duck.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the two centurions from the previous match then stabilised the Indian innings and stitched together a 33-run stand.
Charlie Dean's entry in the 17th over changed the situation as the off-spinner got rid of Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana in a double-wicket maiden over. While Harmanpreet tried playing for the turn from a flighted delivery outside off-stump, the ball held its line and took an outer edge to keeper Amy Jones. Rana's promotion backfired as she went for an expansive drive, only to nick the ball behind to Jones.
Mandhana tried to hold one end for India but she missed a sweep off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and was trapped lbw in front of off-stump.
Dean soon picked up her third wicket as Pooja Vastrakar missed the sweep completely and was trapped plumb lbw after surviving a same call before in the over.
Richa Ghosh hit delightful boundaries on the front foot and back foot against Dean, Ecclestone and Cross. She got support from Jhulan Goswami, who made good use of the long handle in hammering Dean and Cross for boundaries.
Just as the 37-run partnership looked set to go big, Ghosh was run-out by Nat Sciver's direct hit from mid-wicket despite making a good dive as replays showed her bat was centimetres above in air when the bails were disturbed.
Goswami sliced straight to backward point off Cross and Dean ended India's misery by clean bowling Meghna Singh to take four wickets.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)