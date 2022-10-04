Jemimah, Deepti Duo Excel as India Crush UAE by 104 Runs in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues was at her ruthless best, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 45 balls as India crushed an inexperienced United Arab Emirates by 104 runs in the women's T20 Asia Cup in Sylhet on Tuesday, 4 October.

Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (64 off 49 balls) added 128 runs in 13.3 overs after UAE had briefly sent some shivers down the Indians' spine, reducing the tournament favourites to 20 for 3 inside the fifth over.

However, the gulf in class between the two teams became more and more evident with India posting a challenging 178 for 5 in 20 overs.