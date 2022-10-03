Women’s Asia Cup 2022: India vs Malaysia, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Women's Asia Cup 2022: The 2nd match of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will be played today, 3 October 2022 between India Women vs Malaysia Women at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, 1 pm.

Women's Asia Cup tournament 2022 started on 1 October and will end on 15 October 2022. The total number of matches that will be played in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 is 24 and 8 teams will participate in this tournament.

Team India is already in high spirits after beating SriLanka-W in the first match and they will try their best to win this match also to make a strong place in the tournament. Although, Indian opener Shafali Verma was not successful in scoring big in the match against SriLanka, we hope that she pulls up her socks and gets back into the form.

Let us know the live streaming details of Women's Asia Cup 2022, India vs Malaysia Women's match today.