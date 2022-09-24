India Complete England ODI Series Sweep in Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match

She was lucky to have got her first wicket of the day with a short one, her second scalp came when the pacer bowled Kate Cross with her ball number 10,001 in ODIs, again something which no other player has achieved England captain Amy Jones's decision to field first seemed to have paid dividends as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs. India were in deep trouble at 29 for four pretty early into their innings, but them came the revival.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Barring these two, and Pooja Vastrakar (22), to some extent, none of the Indian batters could make any substantial contribution in the final game of the series, which the tourists had pocketed with wins in the first two matches.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

Shocked by back-to-back reverses in their own den, England entered the game looking to stop the Indian juggernaut and bag a consolation win. When they two teams walked back to the dressing room at the end of the first innings, England looked to be on the right track.

However, after getting off to a steady start England suffered their first blow when Yastika Singh pulled off an excellent stumping to signal the end of Emma Lamb's (21) stay in the middle, the successful bowler being Renuka Singh.

Playing in her 100th match, Tammy Beaumont (8) was out bowled by Renuka, and then, Jhulan got involved in the thick of things, removing Alice Capsey for 5.

Sophia Dunkley (7), too, fell cheaply, to Renuka, as England slipped to 43 for four in the 12th over. It became 53 for five in the next over as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad hit the top of Danni Wyatt's midle stump.

Sophie Ecclestone lasted barely three balls with Gayakwad striking again to leave the hosts tottering at 53 for six in the 15th over.

Coming off her invaluable half-century, Deepti Sharma accounted for Freya Kemp (5) as India inched closer to victory.

England seemed to have found their saviour in the duo of skipper Jones (28) and Charlie Dean, but Renuka sent the former back to keep India ahead.

The last time the Indian women won an ODI series in England was in 1999 when they triumphed 2-1.