Women Take Centre Stage as WT20 Challenge Gets Underway With Thrilling Match

"We all have seen how men's IPL has grown over the years and it has provided a platform to showcase your talent. I expect the Women's T20 Challenge to get bigger and better as many overseas players are eager to feature in the league," Tanya told IANS.

"It is also a better platform to show your skills at a bigger stage. This can form a stage where actually the selection happens in the Indian women's team just like how we see for men's team," she added.

Tanya, who has been a part of a star-studded Star Sports panel which includes Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, and Sunil Gavaskar, feels all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be a player to watch out for as she will be leading Team Velocity in absence of Mithali Raj

"I have a lot of expectations from Deepti as she is an amazing player. And this is what I was talking about that otherwise you won't get a chance to captain a side but a Women's T20 Challenge does provide you with the one," Tanya said