Asghar Afghan Slams Australia Captain Tim Paine for Boycott Comments

The 33-year-old told Paine to not make statements that would lead to Afghanistan cricket being isolated. "As a sportsperson and professional cricketer, you know that it requires too much of hard work and dedication to reach this level of cricket. For a less privileged cricketing Nation as Afghanistan with zero infrastructure and support reaching where we are right now and playing shoulder to shoulder with top 10 countries require sheer determination, passion, and talent. Therefore, you should refrain from delivering aggressive statements which would result in isolating the Afghan Cricket."



"Cricket is now the No#1 Sport in Afghanistan and is being followed by nearly 30 million Afghans. This shows, either you are unaware of the circumstances or talking out of contradiction; in any case, you are mistreating Afghan Cricket and all the gains we have obtained with hardship in the past decade. (Sports should be separated from politics)," concluded Afghan.



Afghan is a part of Afghanistan's squad for the men's T20 World Cup. They open their campaign against a qualifier team from Round 1 on October 25 in Sharjah. Afghanistan are in Group 2 alongside two yet-to-be-known qualifiers, 2007 champions India, 2009 champions Pakistan and New Zealand.