Williamson Certain of Breaches in IPL Bio-Bubble

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes that "clearly there were some breaches" in the Indian Premier League bio-secure bubble and that the BCCI took the "right decision" by pulling the plug on the tournament. The 14th edition of the IPL was indefinitely suspended on 4 May after multiple positive cases propped up in various franchises.
"Things escalated really quickly over in India and the challenges that way in that part of the world are heart-breaking to see," Williamson said during a media interaction on Wednesday from the New Zealand team's quarantine base in Southampton.
The New Zealand team is in England to play a two-Test series against the hosts starting at Lord's on 2 June. The series concludes on June 14, following which the Black Caps will take on India in the World Test Championship final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton from 18 June.
"We were very well looked after in the bubble for the first half of the tournament when things were still intact but clearly, there were some breaches," Williamson pointed out. "The tournament couldn't continue and the right decisions were made, I believe that's how things unfolded in the IPL."
Published: 21 May 2021,05:28 PM IST