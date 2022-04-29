When Sourav Ganguly's Prank Gave Debutant Yuvraj Singh a Sleepless Night

But the day was meant to be Yuvraj's as he got dropped on 37. "If I today would've scored 37 on my debut against Australia, I would've been very happy because of the attack that I was facing," said Yuvraj.

"Luckily, I went on to score 84, I don't know how, just watched the ball, hit the ball. It was a very big moment for me, to beat Australia and get the Man-of-the-Match award," said Yuvraj, who remembers the importance of running out Michael Bevan.

After impressing with the bat, Yuvraj showed his fielding prowess as well, as he flung himself to pluck a stunner sending pinch-hitter Ian Harvey back but the direct hit to run out Bevan sealed Australia's fate.