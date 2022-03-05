When Shane Warne Wowed A 7-Year-Old Before The 2001 India-Australia Epic at Eden

You remember the iconic India-Australia Kolkata Test of 2001? Yep, that one. When a very, very special innings by Laxman and Dravid, and some fifth-day magic by Bhajji and Sachin took India to the unlikeliest of unlikely victories.

Apart from the joy of watching India's greatest Test comeback, I remember that match very fondly for a couple of other reasons. One, it was the first time I watched a cricket match live at the stadium - and could I have possibly asked for a better debut as a fan at the electrifying Eden Gardens!

But why talk about all of this now? Because of the second reason.

Because on the sidelines of that Test match was when I, a cricket-crazy 7-year-old, got to meet one of my cricketing heroes. In fact, it was the first time I'd met any cricketer who played at the international level.