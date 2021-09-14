When Playing Australia, We Are a 'Bit More Pumped': Smriti Mandhana

Before the series kicks off, the teams will play a warm-up game in Brisbane on September 18.



"The team has grown massively," Mandhana said, adding, "COVID was a big break after the T20 World Cup and a lot of girls had a chance to go back and understand more about their games, where they lack as an individual and come back stronger.



"The whole team has worked on their fitness and skills … we are still getting into a rhythm of playing matches continuously but the last five, six months we have been playing cricket and now we are getting back into the match mindset."



India have won one series in Australia -- a three-match T20 International tour in 2016 -- and are yet to win a Test here. But there is hope this time around with the likes of Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj and pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the side.