BCCI Made ECB Cancel 5th Test, But What's Next? What Does England Stand To Lose?

On 31 August, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli elected to attend a crowded indoor book launch event in London where mostly no guest, or they themselves, were seen wearing a mask. Five days later, on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval, the Indian coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the next week, three more members of the Indian support staff tested positive with physio Yogesh Parmar's result, on the eve of the Manchester Test, proving to be a breaking point for the Indian team, who then refused to play the fifth Test.

As things stand. India lead the five match series 2-1. The fifth Test stands cancelled, with three possible eventual outcomes.

Either a single Test match is played in 2022 when India travel to England for a limited-overs tour; or, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) makes a decision whether the visitors forfeited the match; or they had legitimate grounds to abandon the tour due to the COVID-19 situation.