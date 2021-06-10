WI Mull Adding Video Collage, Message to Anti-Racism Gesture

West Indies are looking to add a bit of activism to their anti-racism stand on the field even as they look to continue with 'taking the knee' during the Test series against South Africa that begins on Thursday.

Former captain Jason Holder, who has been vocal and has backed the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, said they are looking to add substance and meaning to the gesture instead of letting it turn into only a ritual.

"I had a few discussions about it and I feel as though some people feel it is now a watered-down action taken before the games. I would like to see some new initiative to spark the movement again," Holder said ahead of the first Test that will begin at 7.30 pm India time.